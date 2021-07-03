F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Holdings Raised by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 51.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 72,173 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,534 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $15,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in F5 Networks by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,091,036 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,062,091,000 after purchasing an additional 357,791 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in F5 Networks by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,777 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $240,331,000 after purchasing an additional 35,935 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in F5 Networks by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 696,259 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $145,254,000 after purchasing an additional 185,964 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in F5 Networks by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 688,891 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $143,717,000 after purchasing an additional 151,537 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in F5 Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,879,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $203.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. F5 Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.07.

In other news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 2,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.19, for a total transaction of $500,990.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,572,354.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.28, for a total value of $126,768.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,395.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,843 shares of company stock worth $3,159,831 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FFIV opened at $187.99 on Friday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $116.79 and a one year high of $216.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $186.50. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.68, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.05.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $645.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

