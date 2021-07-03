Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Sells $26,965,332.00 in Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.84, for a total value of $26,965,332.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.54, for a total value of $2,176,902.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.29, for a total value of $26,381,717.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.23, for a total value of $25,604,079.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.07, for a total value of $26,364,711.00.

On Friday, June 18th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.39, for a total value of $25,693,747.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.53, for a total value of $25,859,169.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.57, for a total value of $25,784,961.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.62, for a total value of $25,556,926.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $25,808,924.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.14, for a total value of $25,751,722.00.

FB stock opened at $354.70 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.90 and a 1 year high of $358.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus boosted their target price on Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC boosted their target price on Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Facebook in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Facebook by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after buying an additional 9,362,408 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the first quarter valued at about $12,300,000. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Facebook by 357.0% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,152,553,000 after buying an additional 3,296,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Facebook by 2.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,792,537,000 after buying an additional 2,802,398 shares during the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

