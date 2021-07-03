FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Price Target Increased to $273.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $261.00 to $273.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $306.29.

Shares of FDS opened at $338.47 on Wednesday. FactSet Research Systems has a twelve month low of $294.21 and a twelve month high of $365.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $331.34. The firm has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The firm had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.82 dividend. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 30.17%.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $837,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,142,355.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FDS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 14,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,792,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 249.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

