FantasyGold (FGC) Market Capitalization Achieves $48,618.73

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. One FantasyGold coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. FantasyGold has a total market capitalization of $48,618.73 and $32.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FantasyGold has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002875 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00044405 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.30 or 0.00138899 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.06 or 0.00169854 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000143 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,791.21 or 1.00051010 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002936 BTC.

FantasyGold Coin Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . FantasyGold’s official website is www.fantasygold.io

Buying and Selling FantasyGold

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FantasyGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FantasyGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

