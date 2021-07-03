Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FMFG) Short Interest Update

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FMFG) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS FMFG opened at $22.60 on Friday. Farmers and Merchants Bancshares has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $29.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.31.

About Farmers and Merchants Bancshares

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiary Farmers and Merchants Bank, provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses in Baltimore and Carroll counties in Maryland, and surrounding areas of northern Maryland. It offers checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, remote check deposits, and repurchase agreements.

