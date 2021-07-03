Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FMFG) Short Interest Update

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FMFG) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
OTCMKTS FMFG opened at $22.60 on Friday. Farmers and Merchants Bancshares has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $29.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.31.
About Farmers and Merchants Bancshares
