Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SRC. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,079,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,199,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,837,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $673,095,000 after purchasing an additional 976,318 shares during the last quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,323,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SRC shares. Truist upped their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $47.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 171.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.27. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.40 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $134.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.84 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 8.28%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 84.75%.

In related news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $705,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,364. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

