Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 39.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,116 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 9.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,255,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $574,138,000 after buying an additional 961,135 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ABM Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,290,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ABM Industries by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 618,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,418,000 after purchasing an additional 149,564 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 122.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 266,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,084,000 after purchasing an additional 146,879 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,003,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,982,000 after purchasing an additional 131,302 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $1,325,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 7,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total transaction of $414,161.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,372 shares of company stock worth $2,504,283 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABM. FIX raised shares of ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Shares of ABM opened at $44.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.22. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $55.48.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 14.42%. ABM Industries’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is presently 31.28%.

ABM Industries Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

