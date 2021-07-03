Federated Hermes Inc. Has $928,000 Stake in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,509 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Realogy were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Realogy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Realogy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Realogy by 185.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in Realogy by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 4,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Realogy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RLGY shares. TheStreet upgraded Realogy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of NYSE RLGY opened at $18.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.70. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 2.79. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $19.49.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Realogy had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 2.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Realogy news, CAO Timothy B. Gustavson sold 12,000 shares of Realogy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $208,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,635.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Realogy

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

