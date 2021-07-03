Federated Hermes Inc. Has $997,000 Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 7,031.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,487 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Vontier were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new position in Vontier in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,279,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 73.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Vontier by 253.9% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 40,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 29,200 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at $371,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vontier by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. 89.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Argus raised shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.20.

Shares of VNT opened at $32.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.77. Vontier Co. has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $39.00. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.55.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Vontier’s payout ratio is 4.05%.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

