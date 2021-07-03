Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 2,206 Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,206 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Kemper were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Kemper by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in Kemper during the 1st quarter worth $649,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kemper by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 769,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,372,000 after acquiring an additional 24,143 shares during the period. WBI Investments bought a new position in Kemper during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 35,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 16,659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Kemper alerts:

Shares of KMPR opened at $73.22 on Friday. Kemper Co. has a 52-week low of $60.89 and a 52-week high of $85.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.77.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Kemper had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.87%.

In related news, EVP John Michael Boschelli sold 7,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total transaction of $615,243.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,931.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

KMPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Kemper from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Kemper Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.