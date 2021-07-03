Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,798 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $133,802.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,915. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $16.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $18.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.01.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 239.30% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. AGNC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was up 712.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a jun 21 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AGNC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.14.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

