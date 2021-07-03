FedEx’s (FDX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Bank of America

Bank of America reiterated their buy rating on shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Bank of America currently has a $372.00 target price on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FDX. Barclays raised their price target on FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on FedEx from $364.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $341.04.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of FDX opened at $299.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $79.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $301.41. FedEx has a 52 week low of $153.66 and a 52 week high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that FedEx will post 21.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

In related news, Director Shirley A. Jackson sold 3,015 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total transaction of $923,826.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,824 shares in the company, valued at $3,622,991.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total value of $1,403,256.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 186,778 shares of company stock worth $55,385,485. 8.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 789.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 51,884 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $13,470,000 after acquiring an additional 46,054 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 78,662 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $20,444,000 after acquiring an additional 16,843 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.