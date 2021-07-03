Fera 1-Day Volume Tops $1,276.00 (FERA)

Fera (CURRENCY:FERA) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One Fera coin can now be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fera has a market cap of $1.15 million and $1,276.00 worth of Fera was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fera has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00044273 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.61 or 0.00137718 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.55 or 0.00169344 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000146 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,581.84 or 1.00028176 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002936 BTC.

About Fera

Fera’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,933,016 coins. The official website for Fera is www.ferastrategies.com . Fera’s official Twitter account is @ferastrategies and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Fera is medium.com/@ferastrategies

Buying and Selling Fera

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fera using one of the exchanges listed above.

