Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Bought by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,762 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,683,000 after purchasing an additional 11,529 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,459,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $345,389,000 after acquiring an additional 79,987 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 276,179 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,834,000 after acquiring an additional 43,167 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 6,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 819,987 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $115,265,000 after acquiring an additional 67,961 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FIS. Barclays raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday. Truist downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.59.

In related news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,111,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,889 shares in the company, valued at $8,683,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $2,580,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,784.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $1.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,778,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,604,327. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.17 and a 12-month high of $156.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -383.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.93.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.