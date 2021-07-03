FIH Mobile (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of FIH Mobile Limited (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.39. FIH Mobile shares last traded at $3.39, with a volume of 160 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.98.

About FIH Mobile (OTCMKTS:FXCNY)

FIH Mobile Limited, an investment holding company, provides integrated manufacturing services for the handset industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asia, Europe, and America. The company designs, manufactures, distributes, and trades handsets and communication products, as well as offers repair services.

