FIL Ltd Acquires 446,483 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 14,882,766.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 446,486 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 446,483 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $88,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 233 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

VRSN opened at $231.33 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.60 and a 12 month high of $232.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $221.76. The company has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a PE ratio of 41.91 and a beta of 0.82.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $323.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.82 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 49.42% and a negative return on equity of 45.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.42, for a total transaction of $1,358,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 812,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,040,062.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.63, for a total value of $134,633.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,455,656.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,165 shares of company stock valued at $8,357,696. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

