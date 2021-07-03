FIL Ltd Boosts Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,371,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,413 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.72% of TransUnion worth $123,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in TransUnion by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 774,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,801,000 after purchasing an additional 33,361 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in TransUnion by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 777,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,146,000 after buying an additional 264,741 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in TransUnion by 151.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 10,973 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TransUnion by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,354,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,395,000 after buying an additional 140,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Management LP lifted its stake in TransUnion by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Lansing Management LP now owns 219,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,803,000 after buying an additional 32,098 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRU stock opened at $112.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.09. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $78.02 and a 1-year high of $112.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. TransUnion had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. This is an increase from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently 13.52%.

In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total value of $264,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,165 shares in the company, valued at $3,929,827.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $210,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,532 shares in the company, valued at $2,162,019.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,876 shares of company stock worth $5,353,970. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TRU shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet upgraded TransUnion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on TransUnion from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist boosted their target price on TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.08.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

