FIL Ltd Grows Stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

FIL Ltd raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 929,647 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198,816 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned approximately 1.94% of Armstrong World Industries worth $83,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWI. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 963.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of analysts recently commented on AWI shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.70.

In other news, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $324,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,898 shares of company stock worth $1,032,143 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $109.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 1.19. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.96 and a 1-year high of $110.53.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $251.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.92 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 37.17% and a net margin of 17.28%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 23.14%.

Armstrong World Industries Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

