FIL Ltd Purchases 500,366 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 70.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,208,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500,366 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned approximately 3.12% of Insperity worth $101,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Insperity by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,519,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,469,000 after acquiring an additional 222,761 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in Insperity by 1.8% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,017,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,206,000 after acquiring an additional 18,170 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Insperity by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 646,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,625,000 after acquiring an additional 42,153 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Insperity by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 597,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Insperity by 8.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 575,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,228,000 after acquiring an additional 45,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Insperity alerts:

In other news, SVP James D. Allison sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total transaction of $442,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,611 shares in the company, valued at $5,273,189.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total transaction of $1,335,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,658 shares of company stock valued at $5,958,491. Insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSP opened at $92.26 on Friday. Insperity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.34 and a 1-year high of $95.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. Insperity had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 271.01%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.85%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.60.

Insperity Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Further Reading: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.