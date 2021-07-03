FIL Ltd Sells 53,649 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

FIL Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,981,344 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 53,649 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $132,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Nutanix during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 174.3% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 3,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Nutanix during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nutanix during the first quarter worth about $113,000. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NTNX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

In related news, insider Tarkan Maner sold 19,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $697,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 12,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $483,079.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,984.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,594 shares of company stock worth $1,250,610 in the last ninety days. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NTNX stock opened at $38.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.65. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $40.71.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $344.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.62 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

Featured Article: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.