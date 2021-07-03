Financial Contrast: Five Point (NYSE:FPH) & Gadsden Properties (OTCMKTS:GADS)

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) and Gadsden Properties (OTCMKTS:GADS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Five Point has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gadsden Properties has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Five Point and Gadsden Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Five Point 0 0 0 0 N/A Gadsden Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Five Point and Gadsden Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five Point $153.62 million 7.99 -$430,000.00 ($0.01) -829.00 Gadsden Properties $40,000.00 399.53 -$2.04 million N/A N/A

Five Point has higher revenue and earnings than Gadsden Properties.

Profitability

This table compares Five Point and Gadsden Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five Point 9.26% 0.78% 0.50% Gadsden Properties N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.4% of Five Point shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Five Point shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Gadsden Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Five Point beats Gadsden Properties on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Five Point

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, designs and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services. The company was formerly known as Newhall Holding Company, LLC and changed its name to Five Point Holdings, LLC in May 2016. Five Point Holdings, LLC was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Gadsden Properties

Gadsden Properties, Inc. is a Nevada corporation that was formed on December 28, 2010. Gadsden concentrates primarily on investments in high quality income-producing assets, residential developments and other opportunistic commercial properties in secondary and tertiary markets across the United States. The Company derives value from smaller, flexible retail investments that range from $5 million to $50 million and off-market mixed-use properties ranging from $50 million to $250 million. As a result of this chosen strategy, we believe that Gadsden is developing a unique competitive advantage that generally allows the Company to invest in markets and assets that are often overlooked by larger institutional investors, such as publicly-traded REITs and other large institutional investors. As part of its strategy, Gadsden attracts specific sellers that prefer the tax deferral advantages offered through issuing operating partnership units in exchange for their properties. These real estate assets are typically operated by independent owners that are seeking to monetize their real estate holdings, and who are typically not well capitalized or well-seasoned real estate operators. These transactions create a variety of outcomes for Gadsden and the sellers Â- typically resulting in lease-up and value-added opportunities that may not be otherwise achieved. Additional information about Gadsden Properties, Inc. may be found online at www.gadsdenreit.com.

