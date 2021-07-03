Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Financial Institution Inc. is a bank holding company. The banks provide a wide range of consumer and commercial banking services and products to individuals, municipalities and small and medium size businesses, including agribusiness. While the banks function as community banks, the company strives to provide their customers with a broad range of competitive services generally provided only by larger, regional banks. “

Shares of FISI opened at $29.67 on Tuesday. Financial Institutions has a 1 year low of $14.10 and a 1 year high of $33.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.47. The firm has a market cap of $469.65 million, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.19.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $50.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.19 million. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 27.74%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Financial Institutions will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.96%.

In related news, Director Andrew W. Dorn, Jr. purchased 1,100 shares of Financial Institutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.05 per share, for a total transaction of $35,255.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,080.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 31,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Financial Institutions by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Financial Institutions by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 93,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,843,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in Financial Institutions by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 31,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

