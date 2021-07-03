First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, an increase of 45.7% from the May 31st total of 995,300 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 124,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.7 days.

Shares of First Bancorp stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $40.77. The stock had a trading volume of 101,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,807. First Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.60 and a twelve month high of $48.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.30.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $75.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.50 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 28.42%. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.89%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FBNC. Zacks Investment Research raised First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler raised First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

In other news, CEO Richard H. Moore purchased 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $101,507.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,508,044.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 282.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in First Bancorp during the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Bancorp during the first quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

