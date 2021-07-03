First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Earns “Buy” Rating from DA Davidson

DA Davidson reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Bank’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Bank from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised First Bank from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

FRBA stock opened at $13.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. First Bank has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $14.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.50. The company has a market cap of $249.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.98.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. First Bank had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $22.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.55 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Bank will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. First Bank’s payout ratio is 12.37%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Bank by 310.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of First Bank by 85.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of First Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.52% of the company’s stock.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

