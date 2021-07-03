First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 29th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Bank’s FY2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. First Bank had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $22.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.55 million.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FRBA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded First Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

NASDAQ FRBA opened at $13.29 on Thursday. First Bank has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.50. The company has a market cap of $249.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in First Bank by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,425,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,372,000 after buying an additional 185,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Bank by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,036,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,615,000 after purchasing an additional 84,218 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First Bank by 6.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 479,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 29,104 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Bank by 6.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 242,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 15,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of First Bank by 43.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 65,100 shares during the last quarter. 44.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.37%.

About First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

