First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $5.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.17% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Inc., formerly knonw as THL Credit Inc., is based in BOSTON. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.13.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC stock opened at $4.58 on Thursday. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a twelve month low of $2.37 and a twelve month high of $4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.51. The company has a market cap of $137.90 million, a P/E ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.70.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 million. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a net margin of 134.15% and a return on equity of 6.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCRD. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at about $724,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 129.9% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 852,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 481,400 shares during the last quarter. 18.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

