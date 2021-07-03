First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,672 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.33% of First Financial Northwest worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in First Financial Northwest by 7.2% during the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First Financial Northwest by 2.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 79,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in First Financial Northwest by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 123,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 37,149 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in First Financial Northwest by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,891,000 after buying an additional 8,814 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in First Financial Northwest by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 631,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,994,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.85% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial Northwest alerts:

In other First Financial Northwest news, CFO Joseph W. Kiley III sold 16,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $228,982.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,037.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFNW stock opened at $15.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.54 million, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. First Financial Northwest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $15.15.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.80 million. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 6.01%. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Financial Northwest, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Several research firms have issued reports on FFNW. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Financial Northwest from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of First Financial Northwest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial Northwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

First Financial Northwest Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Northwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Northwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.