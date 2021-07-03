First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for First Horizon’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.36. First Horizon posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 115%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that First Horizon will report full year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Horizon.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14. First Horizon had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS.

FHN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Hovde Group upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.85.

Shares of First Horizon stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,908,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,799,959. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.39. First Horizon has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.18%.

In other First Horizon news, Director R Eugene Taylor sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $5,499,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,193,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,868,698.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David T. Popwell sold 104,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $1,908,689.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 544,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,952,046.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,310,797 shares of company stock valued at $24,403,678. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 24.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,939,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,304,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in First Horizon by 0.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,476,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,791,000 after buying an additional 98,919 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in First Horizon by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,291,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,565,000 after buying an additional 686,990 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in First Horizon by 10.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,870,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,094,000 after buying an additional 758,180 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in First Horizon by 4.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,753,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,116,000 after buying an additional 312,512 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

