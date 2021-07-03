First Manhattan Co. Has $1.60 Million Holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI)

First Manhattan Co. lessened its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,629 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 6,969 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 119.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 11,817 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after buying an additional 15,617 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 24.1% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 122,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after buying an additional 23,873 shares during the period.

Shares of IGI opened at $22.10 on Friday. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.29 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.61.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0665 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Profile

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

