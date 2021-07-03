First Manhattan Co. Purchases 410 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

First Manhattan Co. raised its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 21.2% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,658,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $123,629,000 after buying an additional 290,433 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,545,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 44,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 130,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,726,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,606,000. 60.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $66,184.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,283,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,985,756.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 7,656,272 shares of company stock worth $230,663,723 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on BX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.36.

NYSE BX opened at $97.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.54. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.26 and a 1 year high of $100.75. The company has a market capitalization of $66.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.34.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 123.77%.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

