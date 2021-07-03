First Manhattan Co. Sells 3,500 Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

First Manhattan Co. lowered its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 338,118 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY were worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,234,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,942,000 after acquiring an additional 72,422 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,015,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,966,000 after acquiring an additional 651,351 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,341,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,259,000 after acquiring an additional 568,752 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,631,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,026,000 after acquiring an additional 111,142 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 4th quarter worth $10,175,000.

NASDAQ TRST opened at $34.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $656.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.35. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52-week low of $25.25 and a 52-week high of $41.47.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $44.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.77 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 27.95% and a return on equity of 9.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is 50.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

