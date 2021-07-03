First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $218,000 Stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

First Mercantile Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 8,614.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 1,648.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLOK stock opened at $27.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.04. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.98 and a 52 week high of $28.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.06 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 21.72% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. NortonLifeLock’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

NLOK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America raised shares of NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. NortonLifeLock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.14.

In related news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $11,038,902.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,944.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

