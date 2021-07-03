First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $241,000 Stake in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) by 1,103.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,994 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in fuboTV were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in fuboTV in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 5,012.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 748.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Get fuboTV alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on FUBO. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of fuboTV from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.78.

In other news, CEO David Gandler sold 482,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $15,698,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,724 shares in the company, valued at $39,042,440.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FUBO stock opened at $30.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. fuboTV Inc. has a one year low of $8.12 and a one year high of $62.29.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $119.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.54 million. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 110.20% and a negative net margin of 185.09%. The company’s revenue was up 1539.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in the United States and Europe. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Article: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO).

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.