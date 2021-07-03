First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $264,000 Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in Prudential Financial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 97,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Prudential Financial by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,603,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,236,000 after acquiring an additional 32,817 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Prudential Financial by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 113,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,245 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 323,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,303,000 after acquiring an additional 27,379 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Prudential Financial by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 122,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,129,000 after acquiring an additional 17,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PRU shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.69.

PRU opened at $103.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.34. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.83 and a 1-year high of $109.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.69.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

