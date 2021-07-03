First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 438 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lowered its stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,841 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MC. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 20,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 6,714 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Moelis & Company by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,796,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $263,241,000 after purchasing an additional 143,216 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $24,781,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Moelis & Company by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 462,677 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,635,000 after buying an additional 8,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.22.

MC stock opened at $57.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.20. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $28.28 and a twelve month high of $59.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.21.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.15. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 56.19% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $263.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 75.60%.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 10,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total transaction of $596,980.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,851 shares of company stock worth $5,154,664. Insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC).

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.