First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 607 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,865 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in THO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Thor Industries by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,659,190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $627,780,000 after buying an additional 170,905 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,003,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,196,000 after acquiring an additional 308,241 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 828,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,060,000 after acquiring an additional 53,925 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 683,953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,155,000 after buying an additional 46,794 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 1,287.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,497,000 after buying an additional 583,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE THO opened at $112.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Thor Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.64 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.93. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.60%.

In related news, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total value of $284,439.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,534,219.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.30.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

