First Mercantile Trust Co. Takes Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,223,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,012,000 after acquiring an additional 19,071 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 77,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 28,118 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Amcor by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,380,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,130 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Amcor by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 96,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 29,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMCR opened at $11.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.87. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Amcor had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Amcor’s payout ratio is 73.44%.

AMCR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Amcor in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Macquarie raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.65.

In related news, EVP Ian Wilson sold 195,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $2,412,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,412,672. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 464,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $5,638,146.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,348,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,380,362.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 709,245 shares of company stock worth $8,668,319. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

