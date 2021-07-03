First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Given New $62.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its target price lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FSLR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on First Solar from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of First Solar in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of First Solar from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of First Solar from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.83.

Get First Solar alerts:

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $90.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.69. First Solar has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $112.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.67.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.96. First Solar had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $803.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total transaction of $43,318.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,400.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 3,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total transaction of $238,515.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,511,667.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,507 shares of company stock valued at $817,107 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,182,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in First Solar by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,907,811 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,301,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,904 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in First Solar by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,645,448 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $230,948,000 after purchasing an additional 741,076 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 804,926 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $79,625,000 after buying an additional 470,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,931,000. 74.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.