First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Short Interest Up 97.5% in June

First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, an increase of 97.5% from the May 31st total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FCEF opened at $25.57 on Friday. First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a 52-week low of $18.85 and a 52-week high of $25.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This is a boost from First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 230,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,506,000 after acquiring an additional 18,455 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000.

