First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Short Interest Up 97.5% in June

First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, an increase of 97.5% from the May 31st total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.
Shares of NASDAQ FCEF opened at $25.57 on Friday. First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a 52-week low of $18.85 and a 52-week high of $25.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.00.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This is a boost from First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%.
