First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,259 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned about 0.17% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $4,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FV. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $18,049,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4,982.5% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,640,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,842,000 after buying an additional 2,588,066 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,669,000. Bickling Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,093,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 240,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,733,000 after purchasing an additional 93,143 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $47.41. 166,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,753. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $47.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.31.

