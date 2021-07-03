Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) Short Interest Up 51.6% in June

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 671,500 shares, an increase of 51.6% from the May 31st total of 442,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 516.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FSPKF traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $21.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.08. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare has a 52-week low of $19.61 and a 52-week high of $26.46.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fisher & Paykel Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells medical device products and systems worldwide. It provides its products for use in acute and chronic respiratory care, and surgery, as well as the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the home and hospital.

