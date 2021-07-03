Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Stake Trimmed by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,206,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399,812 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,823,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,782 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,551,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,639,000 after acquiring an additional 74,313 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,157,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,961,000 after acquiring an additional 840,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,695,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,624,000 after acquiring an additional 244,715 shares in the last quarter. 65.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Flowers Foods stock opened at $24.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.55 and a 52-week high of $25.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.34.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 64.12%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

