Flputnam Investment Management Co. Invests $369,000 in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 953.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 66.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cincinnati Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.75.

In other news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $1,210,182.00. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $117.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.54. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $65.98 and a one year high of $124.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2349.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.83%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

