Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a £193 ($252.16) price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FLTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £162.85 ($212.76) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a £160 ($209.04) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £143 ($186.83) to £147 ($192.06) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a £174.50 ($227.99) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of £164.12 ($214.42).

Shares of LON:FLTR opened at £134.55 ($175.79) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.24. The company has a market capitalization of £23.59 billion and a PE ratio of 472.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is £136.80. Flutter Entertainment has a 12-month low of £105.05 ($137.25) and a 12-month high of £196.81 ($257.13).

In other Flutter Entertainment news, insider Peter Jackson sold 9,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of £142.07 ($185.62), for a total value of £1,351,653.98 ($1,765,944.58).

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

