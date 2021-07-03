Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Earns Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. HSBC upgraded Flutter Entertainment from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.00.

OTCMKTS:PDYPY opened at $93.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Flutter Entertainment has a 52-week low of $66.65 and a 52-week high of $119.41. The company has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.39.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

