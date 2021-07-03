Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Short Interest Up 43.4% in June

Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 43.4% from the May 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWP traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $8.28. 15,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,445. Forward Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $10.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.54.

Get Forward Pharma A/S alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Forward Pharma A/S stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) by 54.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,796 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Forward Pharma A/S worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Forward Pharma A/S does not have significant operations. Previously, it operated as a biopharmaceutical company that focused on developing proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate for the treatment of inflammatory and neurological indications. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.