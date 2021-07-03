Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Roth Capital

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) had its price objective boosted by Roth Capital from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Covey from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $40.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Franklin Covey from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.50.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

FC opened at $34.29 on Friday. Franklin Covey has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $38.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $485.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.31.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.97. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 6.34%. As a group, research analysts expect that Franklin Covey will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin Covey during the first quarter worth $80,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Franklin Covey during the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Franklin Covey by 305.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Franklin Covey during the first quarter worth $205,000. 56.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.