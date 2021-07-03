Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Stock Position in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its holdings in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 811,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in TriMas were worth $24,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in TriMas by 122.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of TriMas by 22.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of TriMas in the first quarter valued at $169,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of TriMas in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriMas in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Amato sold 23,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $756,093.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,427,879.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Amato sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $482,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 262,224 shares in the company, valued at $8,427,879.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,025 shares of company stock worth $1,447,819. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TRS opened at $29.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.63. TriMas Co. has a 1 year low of $22.42 and a 1 year high of $36.62.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. TriMas had a positive return on equity of 11.87% and a negative net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $206.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.80 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that TriMas Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday.

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers specialty polymeric and steel closure and dispensing systems, including dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, and Rapak brands.

