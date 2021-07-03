Franklin Resources Inc. Has $21.72 Million Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,744 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MBS ETF worth $21,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 63,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 44,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 18,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 148,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,144,000 after acquiring an additional 10,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 37.0% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 172,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,691,000 after acquiring an additional 46,549 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MBB opened at $108.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.37. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $107.91 and a twelve month high of $110.86.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

