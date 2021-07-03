Franklin Resources Inc. Has $22.39 Million Stock Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 256,469 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $22,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 49.8% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the first quarter worth about $430,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the first quarter worth about $290,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 41.6% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,232 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the first quarter worth approximately $656,000. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on FSLR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of First Solar from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.83.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $90.82 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $112.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.67.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.96. First Solar had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $803.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 3,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $232,080.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,464 shares in the company, valued at $2,042,491.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total transaction of $43,318.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,400.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,507 shares of company stock worth $817,107. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.